Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big South? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Presbyterian

Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 18-10

10-7 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 250th

250th Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: W 55-46 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Winthrop

@ Winthrop Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

2. High Point

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-9 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 269th

269th Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th

124th Last Game: W 74-64 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Opponent: @ UNC Asheville

@ UNC Asheville Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

3. South Carolina Upstate

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 16-12

7-8 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: W 52-51 vs Winthrop

Next Game

Opponent: Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4. Radford

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 14-15

5-10 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 286th

286th Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: W 65-61 vs High Point

Next Game

Opponent: Longwood

Longwood Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

5. UNC Asheville

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-9 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 302nd

302nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd

353rd Last Game: L 55-46 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Opponent: High Point

High Point Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6. Winthrop

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 11-15

7-8 | 11-15 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: L 52-51 vs South Carolina Upstate

Next Game

Opponent: Presbyterian

Presbyterian Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 9-19

4-11 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 317th

317th Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th

209th Last Game: L 66-57 vs Longwood

Next Game

Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8. Longwood

Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 3-24

3-11 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 340th

340th Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th

204th Last Game: W 66-57 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Radford

@ Radford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-13 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 346th

346th Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th

138th Last Game: L 74-64 vs High Point

Next Game