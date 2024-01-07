When Brian Robinson Jr. suits up for the Washington Commanders in their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has 169 rushing attempts for a team-leading 708 yards (50.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

Robinson also averages 25.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

He has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 38 0 6 119 1 Week 11 Giants 17 73 0 7 59 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 15 53 0 2 11 0 Week 13 Dolphins 7 53 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 9 44 0 4 32 0

