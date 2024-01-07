Will Brian Robinson Jr. Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys in Week 18?
When Brian Robinson Jr. suits up for the Washington Commanders in their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets
Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)
- Robinson has 169 rushing attempts for a team-leading 708 yards (50.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
- Robinson also averages 25.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns.
- Robinson has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.
- He has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|59
|0
|1
|7
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|18
|87
|2
|2
|42
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|10
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|14
|45
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|6
|10
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|10
|31
|0
|2
|25
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|10
|59
|0
|2
|20
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|18
|63
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|8
|38
|0
|6
|119
|1
|Week 11
|Giants
|17
|73
|0
|7
|59
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|15
|53
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|7
|53
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|9
|44
|0
|4
|32
|0
