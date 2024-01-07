Find out how every CAA team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Stony Brook

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 28-1

12-1 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th

319th Last Game: W 68-55 vs UNC Wilmington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Towson

@ Towson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2. Charleston (SC)

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 21-6

10-3 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 156th

156th Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th

347th Last Game: W 57-45 vs Elon

Next Game

Opponent: Drexel

Drexel Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

3. Monmouth

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 17-11

8-5 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 164th

164th Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd

302nd Last Game: W 49-47 vs Campbell

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)

@ Charleston (SC) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

4. N.C. A&T

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

7-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 167th

167th Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th

157th Last Game: W 62-52 vs Towson

Next Game

Opponent: @ William & Mary

@ William & Mary Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

5. Towson

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-10

8-4 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 179th

179th Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th

217th Last Game: L 62-52 vs N.C. A&T

Next Game

Opponent: Stony Brook

Stony Brook Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6. Drexel

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-14

7-6 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd

262nd Last Game: W 67-65 vs Northeastern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)

@ Charleston (SC) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

7. William & Mary

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-12

6-7 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 189th

189th Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: W 48-46 vs Hofstra

Next Game

Opponent: N.C. A&T

N.C. A&T Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. Delaware

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 15-15

6-8 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 193rd

193rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: W 76-61 vs Hampton

Next Game

Opponent: Stony Brook

Stony Brook Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

9. Campbell

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-13

7-6 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 220th

220th Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th

290th Last Game: L 49-47 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Opponent: Elon

Elon Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

10. Hofstra

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-18

7-6 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 264th

264th Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th

357th Last Game: L 48-46 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northeastern

@ Northeastern Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

11. Elon

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 7-22

4-11 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 283rd

283rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th

176th Last Game: L 57-45 vs Charleston (SC)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Campbell

@ Campbell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

12. Northeastern

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-8 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 294th

294th Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th

311th Last Game: L 67-65 vs Drexel

Next Game

Opponent: @ UNC Wilmington

@ UNC Wilmington Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

13. Hampton

Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 1-27

0-12 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 344th

344th Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd

223rd Last Game: L 76-61 vs Delaware

Next Game

Opponent: N.C. A&T

N.C. A&T Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

14. UNC Wilmington

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 2-26

2-11 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th

211th Last Game: L 68-55 vs Stony Brook

Next Game