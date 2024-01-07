Here's a look at the injury report for the Washington Capitals (18-13-6), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Capitals ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body Charlie Lindgren G Out Upper Body Rasmus Sandin D Questionable Illness

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back Pheonix Copley G Out For Season Knee

Capitals vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.

Washington's total of 110 goals allowed (3.0 per game) is 10th-best in the league.

Their -23 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Kings Season Insights

Los Angeles ranks 19th in the league with 118 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Its goal differential (+35) makes the team second-best in the league.

Capitals vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-175) Capitals (+145) 5.5

