The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) -- who've lost four straight -- visit the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

You can watch NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT to see the Capitals try to beat the Kings.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Kings Additional Info

Capitals vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/29/2023 Kings Capitals 2-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game), 10th in the league.

The Capitals' 87 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 37 8 17 25 21 13 0% Dylan Strome 37 14 9 23 14 18 51.1% John Carlson 37 2 19 21 49 23 - Tom Wilson 37 11 8 19 29 27 28.6% Aliaksei Protas 36 3 15 18 17 21 32.8%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 83 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings rank 19th in the league with 118 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Kings have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Kings have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that stretch.

Kings Key Players