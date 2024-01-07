The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) are favorites when they go on the road against the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT. The Kings are -155 on the moneyline to win, while the Capitals have +130 moneyline odds.

Capitals vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Capitals vs Kings Additional Info

Capitals vs. Kings Betting Trends

Los Angeles and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 17 of 35 games this season.

The Kings are 16-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Capitals have been made the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Los Angeles is 11-5 (winning 68.8% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Washington has 14 games this season playing as an underdog by +130 or longer, and is 7-7 in those contests.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 3-6-1 6.1 2.6 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.6 2.3 4 12.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 5-5-0 6 2.1 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.1 3.2 7 28.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-6 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

