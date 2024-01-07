Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings play the Washington Capitals on Sunday at Capital One Arena -- the puck drops at 3:00 PM ET -- are the Kings' Adrian Kempe and the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin.

Capitals vs. Kings Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 25 points (0.7 per game), as he has recorded eight goals and 17 assists in 37 games (playing 19:30 per game).

Dylan Strome is a top contributor for Washington, with 23 total points this season. In 37 games, he has scored 14 goals and provided nine assists.

This season, John Carlson has two goals and 19 assists, for a season point total of 21.

In the crease, Washington's Charlie Lindgren is 7-3-3 this season, compiling 414 saves and giving up 32 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .928 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Kings Players to Watch

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Kempe, with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) and an average ice time of 18:36 per game.

Anze Kopitar is another key contributor for Los Angeles, with 35 points (one per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 21 assists.

Kevin Fiala's total of 31 points is via eight goals and 23 assists.

In eight games, Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has conceded 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and has made 154 saves.

Capitals vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 10th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.35 30th 1st 2.37 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 1st 34.2 Shots 27.5 29th 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 31 20th 20th 18.49% Power Play % 14.29% 27th 1st 87.27% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 17th

