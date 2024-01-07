The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) on the road on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-155) Capitals (+130) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been an underdog in 25 games this season, and won nine (36.0%).

Washington has a record of 7-7 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

The Capitals have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 16 of 37 games this season.

Capitals vs Kings Additional Info

Capitals vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 118 (19th) Goals 87 (31st) 83 (1st) Goals Allowed 110 (10th) 22 (21st) Power Play Goals 15 (29th) 14 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (12th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Washington went 3-7-0 versus the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.

Five of Washington's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 6.4 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (87 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Capitals have allowed 3.0 goals per game, 110 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.

Their -23 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

