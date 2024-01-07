Commanders vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Commanders (4-12) bring a seven-game losing streak into a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField.
As the Cowboys ready for this matchup against the Commanders, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|13
|46.5
|-900
|+600
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders have played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.
- The average total for Washington's games this season is 42.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Commanders have covered the spread six times over 16 games with a set spread.
- The Commanders have won three, or 25%, of the 12 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.
Dallas Cowboys
- The average point total in Dallas' contests this year is 46.0, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cowboys are 9-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have won 91.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (11-1).
- Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Cowboys
|29.4
|3
|19.1
|5
|46.0
|6
|16
|Commanders
|19.9
|23
|30
|32
|42.7
|10
|16
Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends
Commanders
- Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.
- The Commanders have hit the over once in their past three contests.
- On offense, the Commanders are worse in division games (19.6 points per game) than overall (19.9). Defensively, they are also worse (32.4 points allowed per game) than overall (30).
- The Cowboys have totaled 166 more points than their opponents this season (10.3 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 161 points (10.1 per game).
Cowboys
- Dallas has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three games.
- In its past three games, Dallas has not gone over the total.
- The Cowboys have played better in divisional matchups, as they've put up 8.6 more points against teams in their division (38 points per game) compared to their overall season average (29.4 points per game). It's been a similar situation on defense, as they've allowed 13.6 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing 19.1 points per game in all games.
- The Cowboys have totaled 166 more points than their opponents this season (10.3 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 161 points (10.1 per game).
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|43.6
|42.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.8
|25.9
|23.9
|ATS Record
|6-9-1
|0-6-1
|6-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-7-0
|4-3-0
|5-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-9
|0-4
|3-5
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.0
|45.6
|46.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.6
|27.5
|25.8
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|6-2-0
|3-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-8-0
|5-3-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-1
|8-0
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-0
|0-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.