Will Connor McMichael Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 7?
On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Connor McMichael going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
McMichael stats and insights
- In seven of 35 games this season, McMichael has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Kings this season in one game (one shot).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- McMichael averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 83 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
McMichael recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 6-2
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|20:02
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
