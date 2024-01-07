On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Connor McMichael going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McMichael stats and insights

In seven of 35 games this season, McMichael has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Kings this season in one game (one shot).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

McMichael averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 83 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-2 1/3/2024 Devils 1 1 0 12:49 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 2-1 SO 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:02 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.