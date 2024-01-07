The Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Curtis Samuel find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500.00 if he scores a TD)

Samuel has caught 60 passes on 87 targets for 598 yards and four TDs, averaging 39.9 yards per game.

Samuel has had a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Curtis Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 6 2 6 0 Week 11 Giants 2 1 5 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 12 9 100 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 4 65 0 Week 15 @Rams 9 5 41 2 Week 16 @Jets 6 1 16 0 Week 17 49ers 4 3 33 0

