Dylan Strome will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Los Angeles Kings meet at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Prop bets for Strome in that upcoming Capitals-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Strome vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is -6.

Strome has a goal in 11 games this season out of 37 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Strome has a point in 18 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points five times.

Strome has an assist in nine of 37 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Strome hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Strome has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 83 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +35 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 37 Games 3 23 Points 1 14 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.