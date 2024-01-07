Evgeny Kuznetsov will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Los Angeles Kings face off on Sunday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kuznetsov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.

In five of 33 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 33 games this season, Kuznetsov has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 33 games this season, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kuznetsov goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 83 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 3 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

