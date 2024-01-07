Sunday's contest that pits the George Mason Patriots (10-3) versus the Duquesne Dukes (7-6) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of George Mason, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 7.

The Patriots' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 70-68 loss to Rhode Island.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 70, Duquesne 65

Other A-10 Predictions

George Mason Schedule Analysis

The Patriots' best victory this season came against the Marshall Thundering Herd, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 119) in our computer rankings. The Patriots secured the 84-77 win at home on November 9.

George Mason has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 119) on November 9

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 177) on November 15

83-76 on the road over Towson (No. 180) on December 22

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 210) on November 12

83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 269) on November 18

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)

13.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60) Zahirah Walton: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58) Nekhu Mitchell: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots are outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game, with a +192 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.2 points per game (75th in college basketball) and give up 59.5 per contest (84th in college basketball).

The Patriots score 79.4 points per game at home, and 71.0 on the road.

At home George Mason is allowing 54.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than it is on the road (62.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.