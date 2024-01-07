Sunday's CAA slate includes the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-7) facing the Hampton Pirates (0-10) at 2:00 PM ET.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Information

Hampton Players to Watch

Camryn Hill: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Cheyenne Talbot: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Aisha Dabo: 7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Le'Asia Foreman: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Casey Miller: 3.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Tara Cousins: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Klarke Sconiers: 11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Sydney Boone: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Chloe Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ande'a Cherisier: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

