The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Hendrix Lapierre light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Lapierre has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).

Lapierre has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 83 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:46 Home L 6-2 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 8:26 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:57 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:22 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:09 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 9:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 6-0

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

