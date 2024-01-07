Jacoby Brissett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders match up with the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Brissett's stats can be found below.

Rep Jacoby Brissett and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 18, Brissett is averaging 112.0 passing yards per game (224 total). Other season stats include three TD passes, zero interceptions and a 78.3% completion percentage (18-for-23), plus three carries for 19 yards.

Keep an eye on Brissett's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jacoby Brissett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Brissett 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 18 23 78.3% 224 3 0 9.7 3 19 0

Brissett Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 15 @Rams 8 10 124 2 0 2 9 0 Week 16 @Jets 10 13 100 1 0 1 10 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.