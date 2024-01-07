Will Jacoby Brissett Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jacoby Brissett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders match up with the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Brissett's stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 18, Brissett is averaging 112.0 passing yards per game (224 total). Other season stats include three TD passes, zero interceptions and a 78.3% completion percentage (18-for-23), plus three carries for 19 yards.
Jacoby Brissett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
Week 18 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Brissett 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|18
|23
|78.3%
|224
|3
|0
|9.7
|3
|19
|0
Brissett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 15
|@Rams
|8
|10
|124
|2
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|10
|13
|100
|1
|0
|1
|10
|0
