Will Jahan Dotson cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Dotson's stat line shows 47 catches for 501 yards and four scores. He puts up 31.3 yards receiving per game.

Dotson has registered a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 4 69 1 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 4 3 23 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 5 52 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 2 23 0 Week 15 @Rams 1 1 12 0 Week 16 @Jets 4 2 31 0 Week 17 49ers 1 0 0 0

