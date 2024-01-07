When Jamison Crowder takes the field for the Washington Commanders in their Week 18 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Jamison Crowder score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Crowder's stat line shows 15 catches for 151 yards and one score. He puts up 10.1 yards receiving per game.

In one of six games this year, Crowder has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Bears 2 2 21 0 Week 8 Eagles 7 7 95 1 Week 9 @Patriots 6 4 23 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 12 0 Week 16 @Jets 1 0 0 0

