Can we anticipate Joel Edmundson lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

  • In one of 22 games this season, Edmundson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.
  • Edmundson has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have allowed 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Edmundson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 6-2
1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 16:27 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:49 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:53 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 3-1

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.