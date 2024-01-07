Will Joel Edmundson Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 7?
Can we anticipate Joel Edmundson lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Edmundson stats and insights
- In one of 22 games this season, Edmundson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- Edmundson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.5% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have allowed 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Edmundson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 6-2
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|17:53
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 3-1
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
