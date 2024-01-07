John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will face the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Prop bets for Carlson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

John Carlson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus this season, in 25:36 per game on the ice, is -2.

Carlson has a goal in two of 37 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 16 of 37 games this season, Carlson has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 37 games this season, Carlson has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Carlson has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Carlson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 83 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 37 Games 2 21 Points 2 2 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

