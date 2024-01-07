The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) on the road on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 outings for the Capitals (4-4-2), their offense has scored 21 goals while their defense has conceded 32 goals. They have recorded 25 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (28.0%).

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Sunday's contest.

Capitals vs. Kings Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Kings 3, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-155)

Kings (-155) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have posted a record of 6-6-12 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 18-13-6.

Washington has earned 18 points (8-1-2) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

In nine games this season when the Capitals ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

Washington has earned 10 points (4-1-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Capitals have scored at least three goals 17 times, earning 29 points from those matchups (13-1-3).

This season, Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal in nine games and registered 10 points with a record of 4-3-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 4-3-3 (11 points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 26 games. The Capitals went 13-10-3 in those contests (29 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 10th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.35 30th 1st 2.37 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 1st 34.2 Shots 27.5 29th 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 31 20th 20th 18.49% Power Play % 14.29% 27th 1st 87.27% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.