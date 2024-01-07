Capitals vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 7
The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) on the road on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT.
Over the past 10 outings for the Capitals (4-4-2), their offense has scored 21 goals while their defense has conceded 32 goals. They have recorded 25 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (28.0%).
Capitals vs. Kings Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Kings 3, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-155)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have posted a record of 6-6-12 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 18-13-6.
- Washington has earned 18 points (8-1-2) in its 11 games decided by one goal.
- In nine games this season when the Capitals ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).
- Washington has earned 10 points (4-1-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Capitals have scored at least three goals 17 times, earning 29 points from those matchups (13-1-3).
- This season, Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal in nine games and registered 10 points with a record of 4-3-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 4-3-3 (11 points).
- The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 26 games. The Capitals went 13-10-3 in those contests (29 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|10th
|3.37
|Goals Scored
|2.35
|30th
|1st
|2.37
|Goals Allowed
|2.97
|12th
|1st
|34.2
|Shots
|27.5
|29th
|2nd
|26.8
|Shots Allowed
|31
|20th
|20th
|18.49%
|Power Play %
|14.29%
|27th
|1st
|87.27%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.82%
|17th
Capitals vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
