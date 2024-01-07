Will Martin Fehervary Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 7?
In the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Martin Fehervary to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fehervary stats and insights
- In two of 31 games this season, Fehervary has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Fehervary has zero points on the power play.
- Fehervary's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 83 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fehervary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|L 6-2
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:21
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|22:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|2:18
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|23:34
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.