Will Max Pacioretty Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 7?
Can we expect Max Pacioretty lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Max Pacioretty score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Pacioretty 2022-23 stats and insights
- In two of five games last season, Pacioretty scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He did not face the Kings last season.
- Pacioretty scored one goal on the power play.
- Pacioretty's shooting percentage last season was 18.8%. He averaged 2.3 shots per game.
Kings 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, giving up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
