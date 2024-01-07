Can we count on Nic Dowd finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dowd stats and insights

  • Dowd has scored in four of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (two shots).
  • Dowd has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have allowed 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:02 Home L 6-2
1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:09 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.