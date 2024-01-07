Can we count on Nic Dowd finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dowd stats and insights

Dowd has scored in four of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (two shots).

Dowd has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have allowed 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:02 Home L 6-2 1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:09 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.