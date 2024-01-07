Will Nick Jensen light the lamp when the Washington Capitals take on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Jensen stats and insights

Jensen is yet to score through 37 games this season.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Jensen has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 83 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Jensen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:04 Home L 6-2 1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:53 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:01 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:09 Away W 2-1 SO

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

