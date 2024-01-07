Shenandoah, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Shenandoah, Virginia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shenandoah Valley Academy at Takoma Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 7
- Location: Silver Spring, MD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
