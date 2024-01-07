The Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaurin has reeled in 73 passes and leads his squad with 946 yards receiving while scoring four TDs. He has been targeted 124 times.

McLaurin has registered a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 4 33 0 Week 11 Giants 7 5 43 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 11 4 50 0 Week 13 Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 12 6 141 1 Week 16 @Jets 5 3 50 0 Week 17 49ers 7 4 61 1

