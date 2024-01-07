Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will play the Los Angeles Kings at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Capital One Arena. If you'd like to wager on Wilson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tom Wilson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson's plus-minus this season, in 18:30 per game on the ice, is -10.

Wilson has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

Wilson has a point in 15 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points three times.

Wilson has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 37 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Wilson hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Wilson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wilson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 37 Games 2 19 Points 0 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.