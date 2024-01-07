Sunday's game between the Davidson Wildcats (12-1) and VCU Rams (12-2) matching up at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Davidson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Rams enter this matchup following a 72-65 loss to Richmond on Wednesday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 64, VCU 57

Other A-10 Predictions

VCU Schedule Analysis

Against the East Carolina Pirates, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Rams picked up their best win of the season on November 14, a 55-50 home victory.

VCU has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

VCU has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VCU 2023-24 Best Wins

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 73) on November 14

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 95) on November 23

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 112) on December 2

64-50 at home over Old Dominion (No. 137) on December 17

64-55 over Delaware (No. 205) on December 11

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76)

12.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Mary-Anna Asare: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47) Mykel Parham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 33.3 FG%

5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 33.3 FG% Jennifer Ezeh: 6.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams' +184 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.7 points per game (224th in college basketball) while allowing 50.6 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.