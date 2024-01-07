How to Watch the VCU vs. Davidson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (12-1) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the VCU Rams (12-2) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
VCU vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison
- The Rams' 63.7 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 52.3 the Wildcats allow.
- When it scores more than 52.3 points, VCU is 12-2.
- Davidson is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 63.7 points.
- The Wildcats score 23.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Rams give up (50.6).
- Davidson is 12-1 when scoring more than 50.6 points.
- VCU has a 12-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 46.9% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rams concede.
- The Rams shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Wildcats concede.
VCU Leaders
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76)
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Mary-Anna Asare: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)
- Mykel Parham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 33.3 FG%
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 59-36
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|UMass
|W 65-45
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Richmond
|L 72-65
|Robins Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|1/10/2024
|Fordham
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
