The Davidson Wildcats (12-1) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the VCU Rams (12-2) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

TV: CBS Sports Network

VCU vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Rams' 63.7 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 52.3 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 52.3 points, VCU is 12-2.

Davidson is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 63.7 points.

The Wildcats score 23.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Rams give up (50.6).

Davidson is 12-1 when scoring more than 50.6 points.

VCU has a 12-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 46.9% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rams concede.

The Rams shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Wildcats concede.

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76)

12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Mary-Anna Asare: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47) Mykel Parham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 33.3 FG%

5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 33.3 FG% Jennifer Ezeh: 6.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%

VCU Schedule