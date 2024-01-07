Virginia vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest at John Paul Jones Arena has the Duke Blue Devils (9-5) taking on the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) at 12:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Duke by a score of 70-66, who is slightly favored by our model.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Cavaliers suffered a 63-60 loss to Georgia Tech.
Virginia vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: WPIX
Virginia vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 70, Virginia 66
Virginia Schedule Analysis
- When the Cavaliers beat the Missouri Tigers, the No. 80 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 87-81 on November 30, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cavaliers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.
- Virginia has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).
Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on November 30
- 81-59 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 24
- 74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 202) on November 12
- 76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 208) on November 8
- 80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 210) on November 15
Virginia Leaders
- Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (19-for-77)
- Camryn Taylor: 14.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Jillian Brown: 6.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)
- London Clarkson: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG%
- Alexia Smith: 4.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
Virginia Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (60th in college basketball) and give up 64.3 per outing (187th in college basketball).
