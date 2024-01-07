Sunday's contest features the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) facing off at Cassell Coliseum (on January 7) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-66 victory for NC State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last game on Thursday, the Hokies earned an 82-73 victory over Wake Forest.

In the win, Elizabeth Kitley paced the Hokies with 27 points. River Baldwin scored a team-leading 21 points for the Wolfpack in the win.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

Top 25 Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

  • The Hokies beat the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 51-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 59-58 win on November 24 -- their signature victory of the season.
  • The Hokies have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.
  • Virginia Tech has seven wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 59-58 over Kansas (No. 51) on November 24
  • 82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4
  • 84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 149) on December 17
  • 76-70 over Tulane (No. 164) on November 25
  • 91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 176) on December 31

NC State Schedule Analysis

  • The Wolfpack beat the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes in a 78-60 win on November 25, which was their best win of the season.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wolfpack are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
  • NC State has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25
  • 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12
  • 88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4
  • 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 42) on November 29
  • 72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

Virginia Tech Leaders

  • Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%
  • Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)
  • Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)
  • Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)
  • Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

NC State Leaders

  • Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%
  • Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)
  • Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 51 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

  • The Hokies average 81.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 56.8 per contest (52nd in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.9 points per game.

NC State Performance Insights

  • The Wolfpack put up 79.7 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 58 per contest (72nd in college basketball). They have a +304 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game.

