Virginia Tech vs. NC State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's contest features the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) facing off at Cassell Coliseum (on January 7) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-66 victory for NC State, who is a small favorite based on our model.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Hokies earned an 82-73 victory over Wake Forest. The Wolfpack head into this matchup on the heels of an 88-80 win over Florida State on Thursday. In the win, Elizabeth Kitley paced the Hokies with 27 points. River Baldwin scored a team-leading 21 points for the Wolfpack in the win.
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66
Top 25 Predictions
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies beat the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 51-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 59-58 win on November 24 -- their signature victory of the season.
- The Hokies have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.
- Virginia Tech has seven wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.
Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-58 over Kansas (No. 51) on November 24
- 82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4
- 84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 149) on December 17
- 76-70 over Tulane (No. 164) on November 25
- 91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 176) on December 31
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack beat the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes in a 78-60 win on November 25, which was their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wolfpack are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
- NC State has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.
NC State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25
- 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12
- 88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4
- 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 42) on November 29
- 72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)
- Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)
- Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)
- Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%
- Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)
- Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 51 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies average 81.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 56.8 per contest (52nd in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.9 points per game.
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack put up 79.7 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 58 per contest (72nd in college basketball). They have a +304 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game.
