Sunday's contest features the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) facing off at Cassell Coliseum (on January 7) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-66 victory for NC State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last game on Thursday, the Hokies earned an 82-73 victory over Wake Forest.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Hokies earned an 82-73 victory over Wake Forest. The Wolfpack head into this matchup on the heels of an 88-80 win over Florida State on Thursday. In the win, Elizabeth Kitley paced the Hokies with 27 points. River Baldwin scored a team-leading 21 points for the Wolfpack in the win.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

Top 25 Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies beat the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 51-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 59-58 win on November 24 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Hokies have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Virginia Tech has seven wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 51) on November 24

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 149) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 164) on November 25

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 176) on December 31

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack beat the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes in a 78-60 win on November 25, which was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wolfpack are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

NC State has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 42) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

Virginia Tech Leaders

Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 51 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies average 81.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 56.8 per contest (52nd in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.9 points per game.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack put up 79.7 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 58 per contest (72nd in college basketball). They have a +304 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.