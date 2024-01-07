Virginia Tech vs. NC State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's game between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) matching up at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wolfpack, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on January 7.
Their last time out, the Hokies won on Thursday 82-73 against Wake Forest.
The Hokies are coming off of an 82-73 victory over Wake Forest in their most recent outing on Thursday. The Wolfpack's most recent outing on Thursday ended in an 88-80 victory against Florida State. In the Hokies' win, Elizabeth Kitley led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding 12 rebounds and one assist). River Baldwin's team-leading 21 points paced the Wolfpack in the victory.
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- On November 24 versus the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in our computer rankings, the Hokies secured their best win of the season, a 59-58 victory at a neutral site.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (seven).
Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-58 over Kansas (No. 61) on November 24
- 82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 145) on January 4
- 84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 149) on December 17
- 91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 170) on December 31
- 76-70 over Tulane (No. 174) on November 25
NC State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Wolfpack took down the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes, 78-60, on November 25.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).
- NC State has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.
- The Hokies have tied for the 53rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).
NC State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25
- 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12
- 88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4
- 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 44) on November 29
- 72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 77) on December 31
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)
- Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)
- Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)
- Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%
- Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)
- Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies' +324 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.7 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 56.8 per outing (54th in college basketball).
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack put up 79.7 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 58 per contest (68th in college basketball). They have a +304 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game.
