Sunday's game between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) matching up at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wolfpack, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on January 7.

Their last time out, the Hokies won on Thursday 82-73 against Wake Forest.

The Hokies are coming off of an 82-73 victory over Wake Forest in their most recent outing on Thursday. The Wolfpack's most recent outing on Thursday ended in an 88-80 victory against Florida State. In the Hokies' win, Elizabeth Kitley led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding 12 rebounds and one assist). River Baldwin's team-leading 21 points paced the Wolfpack in the victory.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

Top 25 Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 24 versus the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in our computer rankings, the Hokies secured their best win of the season, a 59-58 victory at a neutral site.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (seven).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 61) on November 24

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 145) on January 4

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 149) on December 17

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 170) on December 31

76-70 over Tulane (No. 174) on November 25

NC State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Wolfpack took down the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes, 78-60, on November 25.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

NC State has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 44) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 77) on December 31

Virginia Tech Leaders

Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies' +324 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.7 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 56.8 per outing (54th in college basketball).

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack put up 79.7 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 58 per contest (68th in college basketball). They have a +304 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game.

