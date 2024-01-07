Virginia Tech vs. NC State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 based on our computer prediction, with NC State taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 7.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Hokies secured an 82-73 win over Wake Forest.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on November 24, the Hokies beat the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 50 team (No. 49) in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-58.
- The Hokies have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).
- The Hokies have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-58 over Kansas (No. 49) on November 24
- 82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4
- 84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 147) on December 17
- 76-70 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 25
- 91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 177) on December 31
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)
- Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)
- Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)
- Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies outscore opponents by 24.9 points per game (scoring 81.7 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball while allowing 56.8 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball) and have a +324 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.