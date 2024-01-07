Sunday's contest between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 based on our computer prediction, with NC State taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 7.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Hokies secured an 82-73 win over Wake Forest.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 24, the Hokies beat the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 50 team (No. 49) in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-58.

The Hokies have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

The Hokies have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 49) on November 24

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 147) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 25

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 177) on December 31

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 24.9 points per game (scoring 81.7 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball while allowing 56.8 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball) and have a +324 scoring differential overall.

