The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) carry a six-game winning streak into a home matchup against the NC State Wolfpack (14-0), winners of 14 straight. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack average 22.9 more points per game (79.7) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (56.8).

NC State is 14-0 when it scores more than 56.8 points.

Virginia Tech is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 79.7 points.

The 81.7 points per game the Hokies put up are 23.7 more points than the Wolfpack give up (58.0).

When Virginia Tech puts up more than 58.0 points, it is 11-2.

NC State is 14-0 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.

The Hokies are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (32.4%).

The Wolfpack's 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 11.0 higher than the Hokies have given up.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

NC State Leaders

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 William & Mary W 76-43 Cassell Coliseum 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh W 91-41 Cassell Coliseum 1/4/2024 @ Wake Forest W 82-73 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 1/7/2024 NC State - Cassell Coliseum 1/11/2024 Miami (FL) - Cassell Coliseum 1/14/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

NC State Schedule