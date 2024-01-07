Two hot squads hit the court when the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) host the NC State Wolfpack (14-0) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Hokies are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wolfpack, who have won 14 in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 56.8 the Hokies give up to opponents.

NC State has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 56.8 points.

Virginia Tech is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 79.7 points.

The 81.7 points per game the Hokies average are 23.7 more points than the Wolfpack allow (58).

Virginia Tech has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 58 points.

NC State has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 81.7 points.

The Hokies are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (32.4%).

The Wolfpack make 45.4% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 51 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

NC State Leaders

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 William & Mary W 76-43 Cassell Coliseum 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh W 91-41 Cassell Coliseum 1/4/2024 @ Wake Forest W 82-73 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 1/7/2024 NC State - Cassell Coliseum 1/11/2024 Miami (FL) - Cassell Coliseum 1/14/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

NC State Schedule