The Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) take on the Duke Blue Devils (9-5) on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET in ACC action.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: CW

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils' 72.3 points per game are eight more points than the 64.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Duke has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.

Virginia has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.3 points.

The Cavaliers put up 75.6 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 60.9 the Blue Devils allow.

When Virginia scores more than 60.9 points, it is 8-4.

Duke is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.

The Cavaliers are making 38.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Blue Devils concede to opponents (37.4%).

The Blue Devils make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Cavaliers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (19-for-77)

11.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (19-for-77) Camryn Taylor: 14.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

14.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Jillian Brown: 6.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)

6.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24) London Clarkson: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.7 FG% Alexia Smith: 4.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Schedule