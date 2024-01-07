Sunday's contest that pits the William & Mary Tribe (5-7) versus the Hofstra Pride (7-5) at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-60 in favor of William & Mary. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Tribe's last game on Friday ended in a 70-66 victory against Monmouth.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 62, Hofstra 60

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Tribe took down the Monmouth Hawks 70-66 on January 5.

William & Mary has three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary 2023-24 Best Wins

70-66 on the road over Monmouth (No. 178) on January 5

59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 196) on November 26

63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 332) on November 24

86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 347) on December 17

81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 349) on December 3

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 16.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%

16.6 PTS, 46.8 FG% Bella Nascimento: 14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)

14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73) Kayla Rolph: 6.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Cassidy Geddes: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Kayla Beckwith: 4.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe are being outscored by 2.4 points per game, with a -29 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.8 points per game (219th in college basketball), and give up 66.2 per contest (233rd in college basketball).

The Tribe are putting up more points at home (68.4 per game) than on the road (60).

William & Mary is allowing fewer points at home (66.8 per game) than on the road (67.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.