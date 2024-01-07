Sunday's CAA slate includes the Hofstra Pride (6-4) meeting the William & Mary Tribe (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

William & Mary vs. Hofstra Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

2:00 PM ET

William & Mary Players to Watch

Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Hofstra Players to Watch

Brooke Anya: 9.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Emma Von Essen: 14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zyheima Swint: 8.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Ally Knights: 4.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sorelle Ineza: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

