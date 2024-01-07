The Hofstra Pride (7-5) battle the William & Mary Tribe (5-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in CAA play.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison

The Tribe put up an average of 63.8 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 54.3 the Pride allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 54.3 points, William & Mary is 5-4.

Hofstra has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.

The Pride average just 3.7 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Tribe give up (66.2).

Hofstra has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 66.2 points.

William & Mary is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.

This year the Pride are shooting 39.0% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Tribe give up.

The Tribe shoot 38.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Pride allow.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 16.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%

16.6 PTS, 46.8 FG% Bella Nascimento: 14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)

14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73) Kayla Rolph: 6.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Cassidy Geddes: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Kayla Beckwith: 4.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Schedule