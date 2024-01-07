How to Watch the William & Mary vs. Hofstra Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (7-5) battle the William & Mary Tribe (5-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in CAA play.
William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
William & Mary vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison
- The Tribe put up an average of 63.8 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 54.3 the Pride allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 54.3 points, William & Mary is 5-4.
- Hofstra has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Pride average just 3.7 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Tribe give up (66.2).
- Hofstra has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 66.2 points.
- William & Mary is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.
- This year the Pride are shooting 39.0% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Tribe give up.
- The Tribe shoot 38.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Pride allow.
William & Mary Leaders
- Nylah Young: 16.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%
- Bella Nascimento: 14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (25-for-73)
- Kayla Rolph: 6.8 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Cassidy Geddes: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
- Kayla Beckwith: 4.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%
William & Mary Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Longwood
|W 86-49
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 76-43
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/5/2024
|@ Monmouth
|W 70-66
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|1/12/2024
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
