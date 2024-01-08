Deni Avdija and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be matching up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 121-105 loss against the Knicks, Avdija put up 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Avdija, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.9 12.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 7.3 Assists 4.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 21.8 23.6 PR -- 17.9 19.7 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.0



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Thunder

Avdija is responsible for attempting 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Avdija's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.2 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Thunder are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 114.2 points per game.

The Thunder allow 45.8 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the league.

Allowing 27.1 assists per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 17 4 3 0 0 0 0 11/16/2022 30 12 7 2 2 2 0

