Fauquier, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fauquier, Virginia has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fauquier, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Millbrook High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.