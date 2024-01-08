High school basketball action in Isle of Wight, Virginia is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Isle of Wight, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Isle Of Wight Academy at Gateway Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8

6:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Windsor High School at Appomattox Regional Governor's School