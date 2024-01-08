James City, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in James City, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
James City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jamestown High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Gloucester, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hampton Roads Academy at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grafton High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
