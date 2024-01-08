Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates will hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 121-105 loss versus the Knicks, Poole tallied 10 points, four assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Poole, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 14.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.0 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.6 PRA -- 22.3 20.4 PR -- 18.7 16.8 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.3



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Poole has made 5.8 shots per game, which adds up to 13.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Poole's Wizards average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 15th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 114.2 points per contest.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 45.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Thunder have conceded 27.1 per contest, 19th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have given up 13.8 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 31 30 2 4 5 1 0 3/7/2023 32 11 3 3 1 1 0 2/6/2023 29 21 4 12 5 0 0 1/30/2023 31 15 0 4 2 0 2

