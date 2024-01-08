Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 121-105 loss to the Knicks (his last action) Kuzma put up 27 points.

Let's look at Kuzma's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.6 21.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.5 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.7 PRA -- 32.5 30.5 PR -- 28.4 26.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.8



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 20.9% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.5 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Kuzma's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.2.

Defensively, the Thunder are 15th in the NBA, conceding 114.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Thunder are 26th in the league, allowing 45.8 rebounds per game.

Allowing 27.1 assists per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 37 23 5 7 2 0 1 11/16/2022 39 18 10 9 3 0 1

