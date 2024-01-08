On Monday, Kyle Kuzma will lead the Washington Wizards (6-29) into a home matchup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Thunder Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT and BSOK

MNMT and BSOK Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kyle Kuzma vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Fantasy Pts 1219.3 1738.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 34.8 52.7 Fantasy Rank 5 42

Kyle Kuzma vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Wizards' -382 scoring differential (being outscored by 11 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.1 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 126.1 per contest (30th in league).

Washington is 30th in the league at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.6 fewer than the 49.9 its opponents average.

The Wizards connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.4 on average.

Washington has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.5 points, 6.0 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, making 54.7% of shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

The Thunder average 121.8 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 114.2 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +257 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Oklahoma City is 28th in the league at 40.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 fewer than the 45.8 its opponents average.

The Thunder knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 39.4% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 11.6 (second in the league) while its opponents average 15.4.

Kyle Kuzma vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plus/Minus Per Game -9.2 8.9 Usage Percentage 31.6% 33.1% True Shooting Pct 55.5% 64.3% Total Rebound Pct 10.1% 9.6% Assist Pct 21.6% 30.7%

