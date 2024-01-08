How to Watch Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) aim to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 45% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.3% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Norfolk State has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 156th.
- The Spartans put up 6.3 more points per game (74.4) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (68.1).
- When it scores more than 68.1 points, Norfolk State is 8-1.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- Norfolk State scores 94.2 points per game at home, and 65.5 away.
- At home the Spartans are giving up 58.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they are on the road (72.8).
- Beyond the arc, Norfolk State drains fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 84-65
|Don Haskins Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Tennessee
|L 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina State
|W 79-72
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/8/2024
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/15/2024
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|1/20/2024
|@ Howard
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
