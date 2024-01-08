Monday's game that pits the Norfolk State Spartans (11-4) versus the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-58 in favor of Norfolk State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on January 8.

The Spartans head into this game following a 94-33 win against South Carolina State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 70, North Carolina Central 58

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans beat the No. 153-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Appalachian State Mountaineers, 67-53, on November 16, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 57th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Norfolk State is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 153) on November 16

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 181) on November 8

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 192) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 198) on November 26

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 267) on December 18

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 18.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 53.0 FG%

18.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 53.0 FG% Niya Fields: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Da'Brya Clark: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Makoye Diawara: 6.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

6.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Diamond Johnson: 20.6 PTS, 5.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +120 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 64.1 points per game, 211th in college basketball, and are giving up 56.1 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball.

The Spartans are scoring 64.8 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (64.1).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.